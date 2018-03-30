Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 30, 2018, 3:05 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

'Extreme' number of buffalo gnats temporarily closes state center

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.

according-to-a-post-on-the-commissions-facebook-page-an-extreme-number-of-buffalo-gnats-found-in-the-area-has-forced-the-center-temporarily-close

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS GAME AND FISH COMMISSION

According to a post on the commission's Facebook page, an extreme number of buffalo gnats found in the area has forced the center temporarily close.



The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Thursday closed one of its education centers because of an influx of buffalo gnats in the area.

According to a post on the commission's Facebook page, an "extreme" number of gnats forced the temporary closure of the Potlatch Conservation Education Center at Cook's Lake.

“At this time it is impossible for visitors to do anything unless covered with mosquito nets,” the agency wrote.

The center is located east of Stuttgart in Casscoe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 'Extreme' number of buffalo gnats temporarily closes state center

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online