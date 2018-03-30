'Extreme' number of buffalo gnats temporarily closes state center

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Thursday closed one of its education centers because of an influx of buffalo gnats in the area.

According to a post on the commission's Facebook page, an "extreme" number of gnats forced the temporary closure of the Potlatch Conservation Education Center at Cook's Lake.

“At this time it is impossible for visitors to do anything unless covered with mosquito nets,” the agency wrote.

The center is located east of Stuttgart in Casscoe.