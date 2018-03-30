Hold town hall, please

I have some questions for Rep. Bruce Westerman which are difficult to get answered without him meeting with his constituents, and so I am writing to our local paper in hopes of getting them answered.

Which March For Our Lives did you attend on March 24 to support the student movement for safer schools, churches, and, really, everywhere? Since I did not receive a reply to my last communication, when and where is your town hall over this break? I would like to hear about your position on the proposed gun controls. Increase age to purchase, close loopholes, increase background checks, waiting period, eliminate certain guns classified as weapons of war.

I'm also interested in hearing your position on many other topics that would come up in a town hall.

I urge Representative Westerman to schedule a town hall, preferably during non-work hours so the 99 percent can attend one of your events.

KATHERINE WHEELER

Hot Springs Village

Helping the homeless

America is one of the greatest countries in the world; although it might not be perfect, it is home. America is the land of the free but it's also the land of the homeless. The homeless percentage has been rising for the first time since 2010. About 554,000 people are homeless, and about 193,000 can't even stay in shelters; they have to sleep in their cars or on the street. Researchers say that the percentage of homeless people will continue to increase.

There are many reasons people become homeless, and many ways we can help them.

Homelessness can happen to everyone; it can be a check, or a bad decision. Addiction is a big reason why people become homeless. In a 25-city survey, 68 percent reported that addiction is the most prevalent cause of homelessness. Addiction builds an unstable house that may include abusive activity, and drug and alcohol use that may cause people to lose money and homes. Post-traumatic stress is another reason homelessness starts. Up to 200,000 military veterans end up on the streets due to post-traumatic stress, which causes them to become emotionally unstable.

Even though people may have messed up their lives, everyone deserves a second chance. There are many ways that people can help the homeless. People can give their money to nonprofit organizations who help the homeless. Another way to help the homeless is to donate items like soap, food, clothing, and blankets. We can also volunteer time to help the homeless. We can always help those in need.

In conclusion, homelessness can happen to everyone. It can start in many different ways and can affect us in many ways. If homelessness has not affected us, we can help those who have been affected by it. In the end, we can all help each other and make the world a better place.

NATHAN MACUIL

Mabelvale

A new eternal place

In Stephen Hawking's lifetime he must have stared into the vast universe and never got a glimpse of the creator God who spoke all these wonders into place.

In his published writings Hawking spoke often of the truth that this earth would not be able to maintain humanity forever as it is today. How close he was to truth, for today we have God's written word of such a place that he was going to create that would be new and eternal. That new and eternal place will only be occupied by those who have believed and accepted the provision through the salvation of God's only son, Jesus, the way, the truth, and life.

We are about to celebrate that long-ago event that we call Easter. Many will go through this evidence of God's love for humanity without grasping its truth of eternal salvation. God's door to eternity is still open, but time is swiftly passing for this tired old earth's demise, and tomorrow may be too late to receive and accept God's gift of love.

Don't be a casualty of God's redemption offer. Believe and receive.

WILLA ROMINE

Bryant

Class isn't necessary

More kids than you would think suffer from anxiety, and struggle in their daily lives. Some cases are worse than others, and can lead to easy, day-to-day tasks being a huge challenge, one of those things being interacting with other people. Just this alone can be one of the most scary things to do. That's why most kids panic when it comes to speaking in front of the class.

Many students are told to never do something that they are uncomfortable with, but many schools have oral communications as a required course to graduate. This is to help with interacting and communication skills, but in reality, if you don't want to be a public speaker or comedian when you're older, I believe this class really isn't necessary.

I understand that it is healthy for kids to get comfortable around people, but forcing them to get in front of a class full of people they barely know isn't helping, but making things worse on them. It can cause unnecessary stress, panic, over-thinking. That's why I think it should be cut as a required course. Students already have plenty of stress from school, home, or other activities they may participate in.

Yes, oral communications should still be an available course for the students who want experience to become something like a public speaker, but for the kids who feel anxious a lot, it is easier to go up and talk to someone on their own other than being forced to do something they're uncomfortable with.

HAILEY ELROD

Benton

LeBron James' future

Right now people are saying Le-Bron James might leave Cleveland again to go to another team. This matters because it is basketball time and we are watching our favorite teams play and cheering them on.

LeBron, in my opinion, should leave the Cavaliers and go to a not-as-good team like the Bulls. If LeBron would do this, and he can keep putting up numbers like he is now, such as his points per game of 26.9 and his rebounds per game of 8.5, he will show people what he can do without all the other great players by his side.

If he changes teams, he will probably want to go to the Lakers, Rockets, or 76ers that are on the free agency list. The Lakers would be a long shot. For him to go to the Rockets--it is buzzing around the NBA and would not make sense for LeBron to go to the Rockets. For him to go to the 76ers--he didn't turn down the idea about it like he has in the past; instead he said, "People in their respective city want me to play for them. That's cool, I think. That's dope."

LeBron has done great things for the Cavs, but it might be time he builds another team or joins one that is doing good and he joins beside some of the other great players in the NBA, just like Kevin Durant did when he left the Thunder for the Warriors.

GRAYSON FREEL

Bryant

Editorial on 03/30/2018