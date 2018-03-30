Truck stolen at gunpoint in Little Rock found on fire blocks away

A truck reported stolen at gunpoint early Friday in Little Rock was found on fire shortly after police responded to the scene, authorities said.

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of East 17th Street, a report shows. The 32-year-old victim said he was leaving the house when the two robbers approached him and asked for a cigarette.

The man reportedly told the pair he didn't have a cigarette, then turned to leave. One of the assailants then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at his head, according to the report. The victim ran away, and the robbers got into his blue 2015 Dodge Ram and drove off.

Shortly after responding, police were called to East 9th and Shall streets, where the stolen truck was on fire. It was ruled an arson.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.