Police investigate shooting that injured Little Rock man

A Little Rock man was injured by gunfire from an unknown shooter Thursday night, police said.

About 10 p.m., two witnesses told police they saw the victim walking back and forth on 12th Street, according to a report. When they stopped, the man said he had been shot in the shoulder and asked them to take him to the hospital, they said.

The victim, identified as Corey Jackson, 44, told the witnesses he did not know who shot him, the report states. He was treated at UAMS Medical Center.

Jackson later told officers he was speaking with several unspecified individuals around 11th and Dennison streets when he was hit. He also told a detective he was in a field near a club at 12th and Dennison streets when he was shot, the report said.

Police circulated the area, where several people said they heard gunshots.

No suspects have been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.