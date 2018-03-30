Sheriff: 73-year-old fired shots at woman during fight over keys in North Little Rock

A 73-year-old man is accused of firing shots at a woman during an argument over his vehicle keys, authorities said.

Arthur Barry Brazil of North Little Rock was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault of a family or household member, records show.

Deputies were called to a home in the 13500 block of Lone Pine Road outside North Little Rock, according to a Pulaski County sheriff’s office report.

The 46-year-old victim said that Brazil became upset with her over his keys and fired twice at her feet with a handgun.

Brazil admitted to firing the shots at the woman, the report noted.

Brazil remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for May 1.