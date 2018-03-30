Other days
100 years ago
March 30, 1918
FORT SMITH -- Allan Kennedy, food administrator of the Fort Smith district, today revoked the license of K. B. Grober, a baker, as a result of the discovery of glass in bread Grober is alleged to have delivered. This is the second time that ground glass has been found in Grober's bread. February 20 glass was found in bread delivered to the Rosalie Tilles Orphan's Home. Following the first discovery, Grober closed his place for several days to overhaul his machinery and clean his baking room.
50 years ago
March 30, 1968
WEST MEMPHIS -- About 175 members of the Arkansas National Guard have been put on standby alert as a precaution against Memphis' racial disorders spilling across the Mississippi River into West Memphis. "This is precautionary," Marion Burton, Governor Rockefeller's executive secretary, said Friday. "Things are reported as quiet in West Memphis, but the main idea is to prevent anything from occurring. That's the one lesson learned in Detroit last year."
25 years ago
March 30, 1993
SEARCY -- Area teens and religious leaders claimed success Monday in the two-week campaign to rid the community of alleged sexually explicit rental videos. Of 11 stores targeted, all but Berryhill's Video Center cooperated in removing the tapes for rent above R or unrated but containing sexually explicit material, said Stephen Edelhuber, a spokesman and youth minister at the College Church of Christ. But Rita Spillenger, director of the state American Civil Liberties Union, saw little to celebrate in the results. She called efforts by Teens Against a Pornographic Environment "un-American and repressive."
10 years ago
March 30, 2008
• BENTONVILLE -- The house where five girls lived and died was a noisy place with junk on the porch, tall grass in the yard in the summer, and on occasion, the scene of fights and a shooting. Such is the story told by police and code records kept at Bentonville City Hall. Police frequently visited the house at 402 S.W. B St. over the years. Less frequently, code officers stopped by to tell the adults who lived there to clean up the yard. Taken together, code, police and real estate records reveal a house touched by violence and mired in neglect.
