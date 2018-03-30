Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock woman arrested on prostitution charge in undercover operation
This article was published today at 9:39 a.m.
A Little Rock woman has been arrested on a prostitution charge stemming from an undercover operation, police said.
Patrica Ann Chatman, 22, was taken into custody around 11:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West 11th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. She also faces drug-related charges.
Police say Chatman, also known as “Candy,” entered an undercover officer’s vehicle and “immediately pulled out a glass pipe with a white rock-like substance.”
Chatman also agreed to engage in a sexual act for $20, the report stated.
Chatman’s name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Friday morning. She has a court appearance scheduled for April 11.
PopMom says... March 30, 2018 at 11:02 a.m.
$20? Girl, you can get that for flipping burgers for two hours.
