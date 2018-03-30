HOLIDAY FORECAST: Rain likely across much of Arkansas on Easter Sunday

Rain is forecast across much of Arkansas on Easter Sunday as residents head out for services, egg hunts and other holiday events.

All but the state’s southeast faces a chance for light precipitation, said senior meteorologist Marty Trexler of the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office.

Trexler said rain, and maybe a little thunder, will move through Arkansas starting Sunday morning. The severe weather threat is "very low," he added.

High temperatures on Easter are set to be in the 40s across northern Arkansas. The remainder of the state will see highs in the 50s to 60s, forecasters said.

“Those looking for warm, sunny days that can often be associated with spring will be severely disappointed” in the seven-day forecast, the latest outlook states.

Rain chances and cloud cover are set to encompass much of Arkansas through at least Wednesday.

Trexler said the weather service will be closely monitoring flooding in northeast and eastern Arkansas, where grounds have been saturated from recent rainfall.