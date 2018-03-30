Registered sex offender in Arkansas faces new charge

A Level 3 registered sex offender who was already facing a new rape charge in Hot Spring County was charged Wednesday with sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident with an 8-year-old girl in Hot Springs last summer.

On Wednesday, David Crockett Stuart, 65, of Malvern, was served with a warrant for a charge of second-degree sexual assault.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Garland County Sheriff's Department earlier this year received a report in reference to sexual contact allegations by an 8-year-old girl. The victim said Stuart took her hand and made her touch him in the summer of 2017, authorities said.

Stuart was previously arrested Feb. 13 in Hot Spring County on a felony charge of rape in a case involving an 8-year-old victim. In that case, he pleaded not guilty on March 21 in Hot Spring County Circuit Court and is set for another hearing there on May 8.

A court date on the new charge is scheduled today in Garland County District Court.

In Arkansas, Level 3 sex offenders are repeat sex offenders and/or persons with strong anti-social, violent or predatory personalities, according to the state's "Sex Offender Assessment Committee Guidelines and Procedures."