Style: Be friendly to the bees

To bees, size doesn’t matter. They don’t care how much space a landscape covers. These pollinators prefer to focus on flowers.

And they will find them. On patios or decks, in window boxes or wine barrels, bees will come buzzing if they discover something they like in bloom.

Pleasing the bees is as easy as creating a portable pollinator garden. By adding pots of nectar- or pollen-filled flowers, gardeners can help bees in spots that are usually barren. See Saturday’s Style for suggestions.