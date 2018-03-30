Two wrongs make a wronger

Misery loves company, which might explain why there's another outfit trying to put casinos on the ballot in Arkansas. As if the state doesn't have enough problems. And now the two outfits that are trying to expand gambling in the (for now) Natural State are duking it out in the papers.

The back-and-forth was reported Thursday. Sounds as if the first group doesn't much cotton to the second group horning in on its would-be business. Which reminds us of a story Abraham Lincoln once told:

A woman in the backwoods had a no-account husband who was as mean as he was lazy. One day she heard a ruckus in the front yard. She ran to the window to see what all the noise was about, only to find her husband rolling around in the dirt with a big bear. She thought for a minute, then shouted: "Go it, husband! Go it, bear!"

When it comes to casinos in Arkansas, let's hope both sides lose. It would be a win for the rest of us.

Editorial on 03/30/2018