UALR formally introduces ex-Razorback Darrell Walker as next men's basketball coach

Darrell Walker was officially introduced Friday morning as the next head men's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Walker, who signed a four-year, $275,000 per year contract on Tuesday, donned a Trojan hat before a crowded room at the Jack Stephens Center.

"All I can say is wow," said Walker, a former University of Arkansas, Fayetteville All-American and NBA coach. "This is very humbling. It's exciting. I'm ready for the job."

Walker went 45-18 in two seasons as the head coach at Clark Atlanta University, which finished its season March 10 in a 72-61 loss to Claflin in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Walker will take over a UALR men's program that has gone 22-42 in the previous two seasons.

"Today certainly marks a new day for this program," Athletics Director Chasse Conque said. "A day for hope."

Walker called Little Rock "home" and said he told Chancellor Andrew Rogerson that "I want to be here."

"I'm not looking to go anywhere else," Walker said. "I'm looking to stay here. This is home."

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.