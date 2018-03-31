Bomb kills American, Brit in Syria

KOBANI, Syria -- A roadside bomb in northern Syria killed two coalition personnel, an American and a Briton, and wounded five others in a rare attack since the U.S.-led coalition sent troops into the war-torn country, the U.S. and British officials said Friday.

In the U.S., meanwhile, officials said President Donald Trump has privately said that he wants to pull out of Syria -- setting off concerns among advisers as the comments appear to contradict his own administration's policy.

The militaries did not say where the attack took place or give the nationalities of the other casualties, but it came hours after a local Syrian official said a roadside bomb exploded in the tense, Arab-Kurdish town of Manbij that is not far from the border with Turkey.

Manbij is under threat of a Turkish military operation. Ankara says Syrian Kurdish militiamen it views as "terrorists" and an extension of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey are in control of the town.

The U.S. military statement said the attack happened Thursday night and that the wounded were being evacuated for further medical treatment. The statement said details were being withheld pending further investigation.

A Department of Defense official in Washington said one of the two killed was an American service member and the other was of another nationality.

No other information about the deceased American was immediately available. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because details had not yet been publicly released.

A U.K. Defense Ministry spokesman said the British armed forces member was killed during an operation against the Islamic State militant group. The spokesman added that an improvised explosive device killed the service member who was embedded with U.S. forces on Thursday.

No details on the casualty's service branch, unit or gender were immediately provided.

The U.S. military member killed was the fourth American who has died in Syria since the U.S. began attacking Islamic State militants there in September 2014, according to the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System.

Of the three previous deaths, Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren was specifically labeled by the Pentagon as a noncombat death. Another, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott Dayton, was killed by an improvised explosive device. The third, Army Spc. Etienne Murphy, died in a vehicle rollover.

Earlier Friday, U.S. military spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon couldn't immediately say who was behind the attack.

"There is an investigation under way to identify who they could possibly be. We have our initial assessment and thoughts on that, but we won't provide until the investigation is complete," he said.

Dillon declined to give the nationalities of the dead and wounded as well as the location of the attack until the notification of next of kin.

Dillon said the coalition has had fatalities in Syria before, "perhaps by different means, but there have been coalition deaths in Syria over the course of three years."

Mohammed Abu Adel, head of the Manbij Military Council, an Arab-Kurdish group in the town backed by the U.S., said the bomb went off just before midnight Thursday hundreds of yards from a security headquarters that houses the council.

Earlier Friday, Dillon said an incident involving coalition forces was reported in Manbij but said no more information was available.

The town has seen a number of small explosions, protests and an assassination attempt on a member of the Manbij military council in recent weeks. Local officials blame Turkey and other adversaries for seeking to sow chaos in the town that was controlled by Islamic State militants until the summer of 2016.

The military council has since been in control and U.S. troops patrol the town and area with troops based nearby.

Meanwhile, near the capital Damascus, there were conflicting reports on whether a main rebel group will evacuate the largest and last rebel-held town in the area, known as eastern Ghouta.

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian military's General Staff said at a Friday briefing that the agreement envisages Army of Islam rebels and their families leaving the Syrian town of Douma, just outside of Damascus.

The announcement came after the Syrian government on Wednesday issued a three-day ultimatum to the Army of Islam group to leave Douma or face an all-out offensive.

Syrian state TV said an agreement is about to be reached for an Army of Islam evacuation, but the group denied the reports.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak publicly, said Trump's advisers have been fretting over his stated desire to pull out of Syria, which he alluded to publicly in an off-the-cuff remark this week.

Only two months ago, Trump's aides thought they'd persuaded him that the U.S. needed to keep its presence in Syria open-ended -- not only because the Islamic State has yet to be entirely defeated, but also because the resulting power vacuum could be filled by other extremist groups or by Iran.

In January, Trump signed off on major speech in which Secretary of State Rex Tillerson laid out a new strategy and declared "it is vital for the United States to remain engaged in Syria."

But by mid-February, Trump was telling his top aides in meetings that as soon as victory can be declared against the Islamic State, he wanted American troops out of Syria, the U.S. officials said. And in a domestic policy speech Thursday in Ohio, Trump told attendees: "We'll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon. Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon -- very soon, we're coming out."

The public declaration caught U.S. national security agencies off-guard and unsure whether Trump was formally announcing a new, unexpected change in policy. Inundated by inquiries from journalists and foreign officials, the Pentagon and State Department reached out to the White House's National Security Council for clarification.

The White House's response, officials said: Trump's words speak for themselves.

"The mission of the Department of Defense to defeat [the Islamic State] has not changed," said Maj. Adrian Rankine-Galloway, a Pentagon spokesman.

