Census panel rebukes plan for citizenship question

The presidential administration's decision to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 census, already the target of lawsuits and broad criticism by statistics authorities, drew a new opponent Friday: the experts who advise the Census Bureau itself.

Those experts -- prominent demographers, economists, engineers and others who make up the Census Scientific Advisory Committee -- said in a statement that the decision was based on "flawed logic," could threaten the accuracy and confidentiality of the head count and likely would make it more expensive to conduct.

In the statement, addressed to the acting Census Bureau director, Ron Jarmin, the committee also said it worried about the "implications for attitudes about the Census Bureau," an allusion to fears that the latest move jeopardized the bureau's nonpartisan reputation.

The citizenship question had been requested earlier this year by the Justice Department, which said it needed more detailed citizenship data to better enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act. But civil-liberties and voting-rights groups have noted that the Voting Rights Act has been enforced for decades without such data.

Many of them said they see the move as an attempt to depress the 2020 population count in predominantly Democratic areas in advance of redistricting in 2021. Those areas frequently have larger numbers of immigrants and illegal aliens.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross ordered the citizenship question added to the census Monday, days before the Sunday deadline to submit a final list of questions to Congress for review. In a lengthy explanation, he said there was no "definitive, empirical support" for concerns that the question would cause aliens or legal immigrants to avoid filling out the census.

