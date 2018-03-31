Pastor charged in bond-fraud case

The pastor of a Houston megachurch who is a longtime spiritual adviser to President George W. Bush has been indicted in federal court on claims that he sold more than $1 million in worthless Chinese bonds to vulnerable and elderly investors, some of whom lost their life savings.

A federal grand jury in Shreveport on Thursday returned a 13-count indictment accusing the Rev. Kirbyjon H. Caldwell and financial planner Gregory Allen Smith of wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy, prosecutors said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Caldwell used his influence as the pastor of the 14,000-member Windsor Village United Methodist Church to dupe investors into buying historical Chinese bonds issued decades ago.

Caldwell and Smith, a 55-year-old who operates a Shreveport-based financial management firm, are accused of promising investors sky-high returns — sometimes 15 times what they invested.

In reality, prosecutors said, the bonds were collector’s items. “These bonds were issued by the former Republic of China prior to losing power to the communist government in 1949,” U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said in a statement. “They are not recognized by China’s current government and have no investment value.”

When the pair failed to provide investors with the promised payouts, they invented elaborate excuses for why they had been unable to sell them, officials alleged.

Caldwell and Smith could not immediately be reached for comment Friday morning.