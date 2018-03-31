Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, March 31, 2018, 3:11 p.m.

Texas woman sentenced 5 years for voting while on probation

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for voting in the 2016 presidential election when she was ineligible because she was on probation.

An attorney for 43-year-old Crystal Mason says she will appeal the punishment handed down this past week in Fort Worth. Mason is a former tax preparer who was previously convicted in 2012 on charges related to inflating refunds for clients.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Mason testified she didn't know people convicted of felonies couldn't vote until they complete their sentence. Shew was prosecuted in the same county where a Mexican national last year was sentenced to eight years in prison over illegal voting.

Voter fraud convictions are rare, but Texas Republicans leaders have zealously pursued a crackdown on illegal voting in recent years.

Comment on: Texas woman sentenced 5 years for voting while on probation

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Razrbak says... March 31, 2018 at 2:23 p.m.

Meanwhile, in Arkansas a state hospital employee that sexually abused patients get a year probation and a small fine.

