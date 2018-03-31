Home / Latest News /
Texas woman sentenced 5 years for voting while on probation
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:50 p.m.
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for voting in the 2016 presidential election when she was ineligible because she was on probation.
An attorney for 43-year-old Crystal Mason says she will appeal the punishment handed down this past week in Fort Worth. Mason is a former tax preparer who was previously convicted in 2012 on charges related to inflating refunds for clients.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Mason testified she didn't know people convicted of felonies couldn't vote until they complete their sentence. Shew was prosecuted in the same county where a Mexican national last year was sentenced to eight years in prison over illegal voting.
Voter fraud convictions are rare, but Texas Republicans leaders have zealously pursued a crackdown on illegal voting in recent years.
Razrbak says... March 31, 2018 at 2:23 p.m.
Meanwhile, in Arkansas a state hospital employee that sexually abused patients get a year probation and a small fine.
