North Little Rock man accused in sex abuse of girl

Police on Friday arrested a North Little Rock man who was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl when he was 19.

Dana Smith, now 25, reportedly had sex with a friend of the family six years ago, the victim told police in an interview, according to an arrest report.

When police talked to Smith, he admitted to the sexual contact with the victim, the report states. Smith was arrested on a rape charge about 1:45 p.m. Friday.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday night, and no bail amount had been set.

Two gun-wielders forcibly take auto

Two people were forced out of a vehicle at gunpoint in a carjacking early Friday in Little Rock, police said.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of West 12th Street, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Two victims -- a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman -- told police two people approached them at a stoplight and brandished handguns before demanding that they exit the red 2016 Ford Focus.

The carjackers entered the vehicle and fled east on 12th Street before turning north "just up the street," the report said.

Carjacked pickup found set ablaze

A truck reported stolen at gunpoint early Friday in Little Rock was found on fire shortly afterward, authorities said.

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of East 17th Street, a report said. The 32-year-old victim told police he was leaving the house when two people approached him and asked for a cigarette.

The man reportedly told the pair he didn't have a cigarette, then turned to leave. One of them then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim's head, the report said. The victim ran away, and the robbers got into his blue 2015 Dodge Ram and drove off.

Shortly after responding to the robbery report, police were called to East Ninth Street and Shall Avenue, where the stolen truck was on fire. It was ruled arson.

Victim offers few clues in shooting

A Little Rock man was injured by gunfire from an unknown shooter Thursday night, police said.

About 10 p.m., two witnesses told police they saw the victim walking back and forth on 12th Street, according to a report. When they stopped, the man said he had been shot in the shoulder and asked them to take him to a hospital, they said.

Corey Jackson, 44, told the witnesses he did not know who shot him, the report states. He was treated at UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.

Jackson later told officers he had been speaking with several people around 11th and Dennison streets when he was hit. He also told a detective he was in a field near a club at 12th and Dennison streets when he was shot, the report said.

Metro on 03/31/2018