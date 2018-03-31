Subscribe Register Login
Sunday, April 01, 2018, 12:56 a.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Villanova beats Kansas for another title shot

By The Associated Press

This article was published March 31, 2018 at 9:59 p.m.

villanova-guard-jalen-brunson-1-drives-past-kansas-guard-malik-newman-during-the-second-half-in-the-semifinals-of-the-final-four-ncaa-college-basketball-tournament-saturday-march-31-2018-in-san-antonio-ap-photodavid-j-phillip

Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) drives past Kansas guard Malik Newman during the second half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 31, 2018, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Villanova-Kansas

March 31, 2018

SAN ANTONIO — Villanova is going to play for another national championship.

Eric Paschall had 24 points, including four of the Wildcats' record 18 3-pointers, in a 95-79 win over the Kansas Jayhawks. Jalen Brunson, the AP national player of the year added 18 points, while Omari Spellman and Donte DiVincenzo each had 15.

The Wildcats set all kind of records while making all those long-range shots. They had the most ever made 3s in a Final Four game, and now have the most ever in a single NCAA tournament with 66 in their five games — with one more game to play. They also set the NCAA single-season record.

Villanova, the national champion two years ago when the Final Four was also in Texas, plays Michigan on Monday night.

The only time Kansas led was when Udoka Azubuike hit a jumper on the first shot of the game. The Wildcats then scored 11 straight points, including 3s by three different players in less than 90 seconds.

AP All-America guard Devonte' Graham, the Big 12 player of the year, had 23 points for the Jayhawks. Malik Newman added 21.

Kansas won the last of its five national titles five years ago, the last time the Final Four was in San Antonio's Alamodome.

Read Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

