Police: 19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Arkansas officer

Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old in a shooting that killed an off-duty Arkansas police officer in his home Saturday afternoon.

Bobby Patterson is charged with capital murder, five counts of terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, engaging in violent criminal group activity and four counts of attempted capital murder, according to a news release from the West Memphis Police Department.

The bullet that killed Oliver Johnson Jr., a 25-year-old officer with the Forrest City Police Department, was likely not intended for him, authorities said. Johnson was at his home at the Meadows Apartment complex, 1101 S. Avalon St. in West Memphis, around 4 p.m. when people were firing shots outside, West Memphis police spokesman Joe Baker said.

Multiple rounds struck the building's facade, and one bullet hit Johnson in the upper torso, Baker said.

The U.S. Marshals Office Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest, which took place Tuesday morning, police said. Patterson is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.