Police: 19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Arkansas officer
This article was published today at 11:08 a.m.
Comments (7)
Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old in a shooting that killed an off-duty Arkansas police officer in his home Saturday afternoon.
Bobby Patterson is charged with capital murder, five counts of terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, engaging in violent criminal group activity and four counts of attempted capital murder, according to a news release from the West Memphis Police Department.
The bullet that killed Oliver Johnson Jr., a 25-year-old officer with the Forrest City Police Department, was likely not intended for him, authorities said. Johnson was at his home at the Meadows Apartment complex, 1101 S. Avalon St. in West Memphis, around 4 p.m. when people were firing shots outside, West Memphis police spokesman Joe Baker said.
Multiple rounds struck the building's facade, and one bullet hit Johnson in the upper torso, Baker said.
The U.S. Marshals Office Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest, which took place Tuesday morning, police said. Patterson is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ketchupmustard says... May 1, 2018 at 11:27 a.m.
10 cents says he's already on probation or parole.
( permalink | suggest removal )
titleist10 says... May 1, 2018 at 11:29 a.m.
Bet he didn't buy his gun at sports academy-that's the way they handle disagreements in da hood
( permalink | suggest removal )
ketchupmustard says... May 1, 2018 at 11:30 a.m.
18CR-17-332 - STATE V BOBBY G PATTERSON
Already had a violent felony at 17. Way to go, Arkansas.
( permalink | suggest removal )
GeneralMac says... May 1, 2018 at 11:32 a.m.
When I saw the picture I was shocked.
I thought the white supremacy groups were the dangerous ones in Arkansas......SARC
( permalink | suggest removal )
GeneralMac says... May 1, 2018 at 11:39 a.m.
If a lenient judge had him under a verbal 5pm curfew ( like lil Boosi ) he wasn't in violation as the shooting happened at 4PM.
( permalink | suggest removal )
itryed says... May 1, 2018 at 11:55 a.m.
Burn his arse!
( permalink | suggest removal )
hogfan2012 says... May 1, 2018 at 12:10 p.m.
Get a rope!
( permalink | suggest removal )
