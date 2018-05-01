Home / Latest News /
2 men wounded in North Little Rock shooting over the weekend, police say
This article was published today at 3:16 p.m.
Two men were injured in a shooting in North Little Rock on Saturday night, police say.
According to a report, an officer making a traffic stop about 11:30 p.m. heard multiple shots fired in the 4200 block of Coral Street.
Benny Harper, 36, of Scott and Andrew Gibson, 37, of North Little Rock were both shot, the report states.
Harper's injuries were described as "major" on the report, while Gibson was listed as having possible internal injuries.
Department spokesman Sgt. Amy Cooper said Tuesday that she did not have any other information about the shooting.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
