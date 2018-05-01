4-run seventh inning boosts Cards by Travs

The Springfield Cardinals scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to help turn a 4-2 deficit into a 8-4 victory over the Arkansas Travelers at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., on Monday.

Luke Dykstra and Tommy Edman led off with singles off Travelers reliever Spencer Herrmann. After a sacrifice bunt by Edmundo Sosa moved both runners into scoring position, Lane Thomas grounded out to score Dykstra to make it 4-3. John Nogowski singled up the middle to score Edman to tie the game at 4-4.

Victor Roache followed with a two-run home run for a 6-4 Cardinals' lead.

The Cardinals added two more in the eighth to make it 8-4. Sosa singled to score Jeremy Martinez and Nogowski was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Dykstra.

The Traveles overcame a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth when Chuck Taylor singled to score Yonathan Mendoza. Braden Bishop scored when Beau Amaral grounded into a double play and Joey Curletta hit a home run to make it 3-2.

The Travelers added one more in the sixth when Mendoza doubled to score Joe DeCarlo.

Ian McKinney (1-0) picked up the victory despite allowing 4 runs on 4 hits in 4 innings in relief of starter Ramon Santos. Hector Mendoza pitched the final inning to get his third save of the season.

Herrmann (1-2) took the loss after allowing 4 runs in the seventh inning.

