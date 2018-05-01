9 journalists among dead in Kabul blasts

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Two Islamic State suicide bombers struck in Afghanistan's capital Monday, killing 25 people, including nine journalists who had rushed to the scene of the first attack, in the deadliest assault on reporters since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.

An Agence France-Presse photographer, a cameraman for the local Tolo TV station and several reporters for the Afghan branch of Radio Free Europe were among the fatalities, police said. At least 45 people were wounded in the attacks, according to Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai, who said four police were among those killed.

The attacks were the latest in a string of large-scale bombings and assaults in the capital and elsewhere in Afghanistan this year.

A few hours later, in the southern Kandahar province, a suicide car bomb targeting a NATO convoy killed 11 children from a nearby religious school, police said. The children had gathered around the NATO convoy for fun when the bomber struck, said Abdul Rahim Ayubi, a lawmaker from Kandahar. Eight Romanian NATO soldiers were wounded.

In another incident, in eastern Afghanistan, one U.S. soldier was killed and another wounded Monday, the U.S. Army announced.

The Islamic State group claimed the Kabul bombings in a statement posted online, saying it targeted the Afghan intelligence headquarters. The statement did not say anything about specifically targeting journalists.

According to Stanekzai of the Afghan police, the chaos Monday began at 8 a.m., when a bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up in the Shah Darak district of central Kabul. The attack took place near a guarded street behind the U.S. Embassy that leads to many offices, including those of the Afghan intelligence agency.

The second explosion, which was described as considerably larger, hit as emergency workers gathered near the police cordon blocking the area.

The second bomber was disguised as a photographer.

AFP said its chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed. Hundreds of people attended his funeral later Monday.

Marai had previously written of his pride at often being among the first journalists to reach a bomb site.

After a colleague was unable to immediately reach the scene of the first bombing Monday, Marai sent a message of reassurance, saying he was at work at the site.

"No worry man, I am here," he said by WhatsApp, in a message later published by AFP.

Moments later, the second bomb exploded.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said it was the deadliest attack targeting reporters since the U.S.-led invasion that overthrew the Taliban in 2001.

The Paris-based group said another six reporters were wounded. The group said 36 media workers have been killed in Afghanistan in attacks by the Islamic State or the Taliban since 2016.

Four broadcasters for Afghan news outlets were also killed, according to Nai, an Afghan nongovernmental organization working on media freedom. Radio Free Europe later said three of its current or future employees had died.

One of those killed, Yar Mohammad Tokhi, a 54-year-old cameraman for Tolonews, was to be married this month, said a friend and former colleague, Rateb Noori.

A second casualty, Abadullah Hanazai, a 28-year-old reporter for RFE/RL in Kabul, was his family's main breadwinner, and had been married just seven months, according to his colleague Ibrahim Safi.

In a separate attack in the eastern Khost province, a 29-year-old reporter for the BBC's Afghan service was shot dead by unknown gunmen. The BBC confirmed the death of Ahmad Shah, saying he had worked for its Afghan service for more than a year. BBC World Service Director Jamie Angus called it a "devastating loss."

Survivors of the attacks in Kabul recounted scenes of mayhem.

"When the explosion happened, everywhere was covered with dust and fire, it was such a horrific scene," said Jawed Ghulam Sakhi, a 28-year-old taxi driver. "I saw journalists covered with blood."

Masouda, a young woman who was with her husband when he was wounded in the attack, lashed out at the authorities.

"I don't know who is responsible for all these attacks. Every day we lose our loved ones and no one in this government is taking responsibility for the killing of these innocent people," she said. Like many Afghans, she has one name.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attacks, as did the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

The Afghan government said in a statement that the bombings constituted an attack on Islam and described the targeting of journalists as "an unforgivable crime."

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of all the victims, including a number of brave journalists among the dead and injured," the embassy said. "Where media are in danger, all other human rights are under greater threat."

The Islamic State and the more firmly established Taliban carry out regular attacks, with the Taliban usually targeting the Afghan government and security forces, and the Islamic State targeting the country's Shiite minority, whom the militants view as apostates.

U.S. and Afghan officials believe some attacks are the result of collaboration between elements of both the Islamic State and the Taliban.

Information for this article was contributed by Rahim Faiez, Amir Shah, Maamoun Youssef, Angela Charlton and Alison Mutler of The Associated Press; and by Mujib Mashal and Fahim Abed of The New York Times.

A Section on 05/01/2018