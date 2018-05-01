Home / Latest News /
Arkansas among 7 states suing to end 'Dreamers' program once and for all
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:16 p.m.
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas and six other states, including Arkansas, are suing to end once and for all a program that would protect some young immigrants from deportation.
The lawsuit announced Tuesday comes a week after a federal judge in Washington ordered the Trump administration to resume the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Immigrants under the Obama-era program are commonly referred to as "Dreamers." Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had threatened legal action for the past year if the program didn't come to a halt.
Joining Texas and Arkansas in the lawsuit are Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia.
A federal judge in Washington called the Department of Homeland Security's rationale against the program "arbitrary and capricious." He gave the Trump administration 90 days to make a new case.
