State sports brief

MEDIA

Log Cabin's McCollum dies at 68

Longtime sports writer David McCollum died Monday at the age of 68.

McCollum's wife Beverly posted on her Facebook page that he had heart bypass surgery Sunday night.

Among the events McCollum covered for the Log Cabin Democrat in Conway included the Winter Olympics, NCAA championships and even Bill Clinton's presidential inauguration following the 1992 election.

McCollum, who received the Golden 50 Award from the Arkansas Press Association last summer for his 50 years in the newspaper industry, won hundreds of awards covering sports for The Orange Leader in Orange, Texas, the Arkansas Democrat and the Log Cabin.

He was the Arkansas Sportswriter of the Year in 2008 and a 2012 inductee into the Arkansas Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame.

McCollum is survived by his wife, Beverly, and their son, Gavin.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/01/2018