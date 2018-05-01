Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 01, 2018, 4:23 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas woman wins $120,000 prize in Natural State Jackpot game

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 4:00 p.m.

marty-gilbert-left-is-pictured-with-her-husband

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Marty Gilbert, left, is pictured with her husband


An Arkansas woman has claimed a $120,001 lottery prize, officials said Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Marty Gilbert bought the winning Natural State Jackpot ticket from Big A's convenience store at 1210 Fort St. in Barling.

The Barling resident told lottery officials she plans to use the winnings to remodel her home.

Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1, according to the lottery's website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas woman wins $120,000 prize in Natural State Jackpot game

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online