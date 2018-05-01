Arkansas woman wins $120,000 prize in Natural State Jackpot game

An Arkansas woman has claimed a $120,001 lottery prize, officials said Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Marty Gilbert bought the winning Natural State Jackpot ticket from Big A's convenience store at 1210 Fort St. in Barling.

The Barling resident told lottery officials she plans to use the winnings to remodel her home.

Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1, according to the lottery's website.