Authorities identify Arkansas woman killed in weeks-ago wreck

State police this week identified a woman killed in a single-vehicle wreck in western Arkansas last month that also left a teenager hurt.

The crash happened shortly after 8:50 p.m. April 19 on North Spring Avenue in Plainview in Yell County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Claire May Baskin, 39, of Plainview was traveling east on the road at a curve when she crossed the centerline and veered into westbound travel.

Baskin’s 2003 Chevrolet then left the south side of North Spring Avenue and struck a power pole, the report states.

Baskin was pronounced dead about an hour later, Yell County coroner Donna Wells said. A 14-year-old girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was also reportedly hurt.

The weather was listed as clear and the road was described as dry at the time of the wreck.

Baskin’s death was one of at least 129 recorded in a traffic crash on an Arkansas road so far this year.