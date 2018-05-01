Ashley Monroe's Sparrow flies high leaving Music City

B- Ashley Monroe

Sparrow

Warner Bros.

Sure, there's much oohing and ahhhing over Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves' glittery new space-age country record (country in name only -- clearly the aim is to crossover to pop), but watch out: Here's Sparrow, a new work by Ashley Monroe. One of the immortal Pistol Annies and owner of as distinct and pure a voice as to be found in Nashville, Monroe's fourth record is an undeniable dismissal of country music as the singer-songwriter swerves to navigate her own path in the musical wilderness.

Her past producer, Vince Gill, is gone and new producer Dave Cobb soaks Monroe's songs in strings and slow tempos. Sparrow is clearly a personal record as there are a few references to Monroe's late father who died when she was 13. The other songs are bluntly sexual ("Wild Love" and "Hands on You"), and all come across as resolutely sober and somber reflections.

There's the rub. Monroe, when staying close to the Nashville orthodoxy, wasn't above a joke ("Weed Instead of Roses") or a wild tale (the impossibly great "Monroe Suede"). Sparrow has a few melodies to admire -- "Heaven" is particularly memorable. But the songs' emphasis on inward-looking, melancholy lyrics may be a hindrance for some listeners.

Hot track: "Heaven"

-- WERNER TRIESCHMANN

Special to the Democrat-Gazette

B+ Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

No Mercy in This Land

Anti-

With a Grammy for best blues album for 2014's Get Up! Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite put themselves in contention again with No Mercy in This Land.

Harper wrote or co-wrote the 10 tracks, sings and plays guitar (slide, acoustic, electric) and co-produced the record. "All" Musselwhite does is play the harmonica and intone some emotional verses on the title track -- just like all Shakespeare did was write plays and poems.

The album veers between electric and acoustic, from songs about the challenges and thrills of love to a couple of tunes about alcoholism and others about seemingly insurmountable hardships.

There are sharp observations and knowledge of the world in Harper's songs -- "Everybody says I love you/But not everybody lives I love you" and "You may have learned to hustle/But you never learned to dance" -- and they're a great fit with the duo's magnetic blues repertoire, blended with gospel, soul and rhythm & blues.

"The Bottle Wins Again" rages, "Bad Habits" shakes, "Moving On" struts and "Found the One" sounds ripe for a cover by Harper's other veteran collaborators, the Blind Boys of Alabama.

Musselwhite's tones range from Little Walter-like overdriven vamps to a caressing contribution reminiscent of Larry Adler on the excellent ballad "Nothing at All." Lead guitarist Jason Mozersky, whose solos blend beautifully with Musselwhite's, bassist Jesse Ingalls and drummer Jimmy Paxson form a tight, flexible unit.

There's no audible generation gap, just a pair of kindred souls who know how to make great music.

Hot tracks: "The Bottle Wins Again," "Bad Habits," "Nothing at All"

-- PABLO GORONDI

The Associated Press

B Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Tearing at the Seams

Stax

The "Intro" to Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats' new album comes, oddly, halfway through the set's 12 tracks (14 if you get the deluxe edition). It's a pounding vamp, punctuated by chants, that's long on grit and energy. But "Intro" segues into the aptly titled "Coolin' Out," a delectable slice of sweet soul. That sequence follows the pattern at the start of Tearing at the Seams, which opens with the greasy groove of "Shoe Boot" before moving on to the punchy pop-soul of "Be There."

Frontman Rateliff, who wrote or co-wrote all the songs, is just a passable lyricist. It's the music that stands out. He's adept at the various permutations of old-school soul and R&B presented here, generating real feeling with them. The same goes for his large ensemble, which includes horns and keyboards. The musicians can dive right in to a deep groove or slowly build a track to an emotional climax. On the acoustic-textured "Hey Mama," they also take a nice country-soul turn, accented by pedal steel.

Stax is the storied Memphis label that introduced such artists as Otis Redding and Sam and Dave. With their invigoratingly unvarnished and down-home approach, Rateliff and the Night Sweats are doing an admirable job of keeping Stax's bedrock musical spirit alive.

Hot tracks: "Intro," "Coolin' Out"

-- NICK CRISTIANO

The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)

Style on 05/01/2018