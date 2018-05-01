Former Hogs running back who retired after neck injury sues insurance company

FAYETTEVILLE — Attorneys representing former University of Arkansas football standout Rawleigh Williams III have filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract and other complaints against insurance giant Lloyd's of London.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Washington County Circuit Court, naming various underwriters at Lloyd's, International Speciality Insurance, Inc., and local agent Justin B. Boeving of Prairie Grove as defendants.

Williams, 21, is suing the parties for breach of contract, claiming they have not paid on a $1 million disability insurance policy taken out in March 2017, bad faith, deceit and civil conspiracy, according to the lawsuit, which was obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Williams retired from football May 8, 2017, after suffering a second neck injury during the Razorbacks' Red-White spring practice inside Walker Pavilion on April 29, 2017.

Williams is demanding a jury trial and seeking payment of the $1 million policy as well as more than $3 million in punitive damages, court costs, attorney's fees and statutory damages of 12 percent of the total loss.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.