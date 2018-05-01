Subscribe Register Login

Police: 19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Arkansas officer

Tuesday, May 01, 2018, 11:36 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Curry expected to play tonight

This article was published today at 2:01 a.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Stephen Curry is expected to return from a left knee injury to play in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals tonight against New Orleans.

Coach Steve Kerr is listing the twotime MVP as probable with the idea that he’s a go as long as no issues arise in the morning shootaround or before the game. Kerr didn’t say whether Curry would start or come off the bench but he won’t have a minutes restriction.

Golden State leads the best-of-seven series 1-0 after a 123-101 rout in the opener Saturday.

Curry has scrimmaged with some of the reserves and the Warriors brass and medical staff determined he is ready for game action.

He was injured March 23 in the same game where he had come back from a six-game absence with a right ankle injury.

Print Headline: Curry expected to play tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Curry expected to play tonight

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online