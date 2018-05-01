Democrat-Gazette home delivery to end in Craighead County

Home delivery of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in Craighead County will cease May 31, with subscribers who continue their subscriptions being supplied with an $800 iPad that provides a daily digital replica, Lynn Hamilton, the newspaper's president, said Monday.

The newspaper plans to invest up to $800,000 in the iPad program. The pilot program began in Mississippi County, where delivery to 240 customers ceased on April 1. Hamilton said 70 percent of those subscribers signed up for the iPad program.

Home delivery ended Monday in Clay, Greene, Randolph and Lawrence counties, where 54 percent of subscribers have accepted the iPads and continued their subscriptions, Hamilton said.

"When we first started this program, we certainly called it an experiment," Hamilton said. "At this point, we call it a success."