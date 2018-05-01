Former associate White House counsel for President Trump to speak in Little Rock

A former associate White House counsel for President Donald Trump will speak in Little Rock on Monday.

Jim Schultz, a lawyer and political pundit, worked at the White House until November. Before that he was part of the legal team at the 2016 Republican National Convention and the Trump Transition Team.

He will speak about “President Trump and the Courts” at 6 p.m. Monday at Sturgis Hall, 1200 President Clinton Ave.

Schultz previously served as general counsel to Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Corbett and as a top aid to Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa., when he was a U.S. attorney.

At the White House, Schultz provided counsel on matters involving government contraction, procurement, trade, transportation and infrastructure. He played a role in drafting and reviewing executive orders and was involved in the selection process for U.S. attorneys and federal district and circuit court judges.

During the 2016 campaign he was a frequent contributor on Philadelphia’s NBC station and now serves as a contributor to CNN.