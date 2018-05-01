Former Hog paves the way for Marlins' victory

MIAMI -- Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) homered, drove in four runs and made a diving catch in right field with the bases loaded to preserve a lead, helping the Miami Marlins beat Jake Arrieta and the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 Monday night.

The Marlins have won three games in a row for the first time this season, and five of six. The Phillies lost their third consecutive game.

Arrieta (3-1) lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He allowed 6 earned runs after giving up 3 or fewer in each of his past 18 starts.

The Marlins reached him for eight hits, including five doubles. They came into the game with 29 doubles, last in the majors.

Anderson hit a two-run double in the third, the first of his three hits, and added a long two-run home run high off the home run sculpture in the seventh. Just as impressive was the rookie's lunging, backhand catch with one out in the seventh, which helped Kyle Barraclough escape a jam as the Marlins retained a 6-4 lead.

The homer was the second for Anderson, who leads the Marlins with 16 RBI. Few saw his big game -- the crowd of 5,415 was the smallest in the seven-season history of Marlins Park.

CUBS 3, ROCKIES 2 Jon Lester pitched effectively into the sixth inning, continuing an impressive stretch for Chicago's rotation and helping the host Cubs beat the Colorado for their season-high fifth consecutive victory. Lester allowed 2 runs and 5 hits, struck out 5 and walked 3. Luke Farrell (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings of perfect relief for his first career victory, and Steve Cishek got two outs for his first save.

BREWERS 6, REDS 5 Home runs by Manny Pina and Lorenzo Cain ended visiting Milwaukee's historically bad slump, and Domingo Santana doubled home the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning for a victory over Cincinnati. The Brewers managed only two runs while getting swept four games at Wrigley Field, matching their lowest total for a four-game series. They had 14 hits total, their worst for such a series, and were blanked on two hits in each of the past two games.

NATIONALS 3, PIRATES 2 Tanner Roark pitched seven efficient innings and drove in his first run since 2016, and host Washington beat Pittsburgh. Roark (2-2) allowed 2 runs and 6 hits, struck out 4 and induced 2 double play grounders for his first victory since April 2 as the Nationals ended a disappointing April with their second consecutive victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 2, YANKEES 1 Charlie Morton pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning and struck out 10 as the host Houston Astros snapped the New York Yankees' nine-game winning streak. Carlos Correa had two hits and an RBI for Houston in the first meeting between the teams since Game 7 of last year's AL Championship Series, when Morton allowed two hits over five innings for the victory in a 4-0 victory that sent the defending champion Astros to the World Series. Houston has won seven consecutive at home against the Yankees including the postseason, and the Astros have held them to no more than one run in their past six games here.

RED SOX 10, ROYALS 6 Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam over the Green Monster and Boston finished April with its most victories ever by beating Kansas City. Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer and had three hits along with Bogaerts for the Red Sox, who posted their 19th victory in April. They had reached 18 three times, the last coming in their World Series-winning 2013 season. Whit Merrifield had three hits and two RBI for the Royals, who were coming off their first consecutive victories this season.

INDIANS 7, RANGERS 5 Jose Ramirez's RBI double broke an eighth-inning tie and host Cleveland rallied by Texas. Texas scored twice in the top of the eighth to go ahead 4-3, but the Indians quickly regained the lead by scoring four times against Chris Martin (0-1). Cody Allen (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings. The right-hander put two runners on with one out in the ninth. Jurickson Profar grounded out, but Nomar Mazara's infield hit cut the deficit to 7-5.

RAYS 3, TIGERS 2 C.J. Cron and Brad Miller each homered in the ninth inning and visiting Tampa Bay held on for a victory over Detroit. With the game scoreless, Detroit closer Shane Greene (1-2) walked Denard Span to start the ninth. Cron followed by hitting a 2-0 fastball into the right-center field seats for his seventh homer of the season. After Matt Duffy popped out, Brad Miller homered into the left-field bullpens to make it 3-0 and end Greene's night.

BLUE JAYS 7, TWINS 5 Justin Smoak and Russell Martin homered, Yangervis Solarte had three hits and the visiting Toronto Blue Jays edged the Minnesota Twins. Smoak hit a towering, two-run shot to cap a three-run fourth inning to stake Toronto to a 5-0 lead. Martin added a solo homer to the second deck in left field an inning later as the Blue Jays won their second game in a row. The Twins have lost 10 of their past 11 games.

