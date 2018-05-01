Home / Latest News /
Group again focusing on Arkansas Supreme Court race with ads
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:17 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — A Washington-based group is preparing to launch television ads targeting Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson in her re-election bid, two years after it spent more than $600,000 on spots aimed at Goodson during her unsuccessful campaign to lead the high court.
Filings with the Federal Communications Commission indicate that the Judicial Crisis Network has spent more than $96,000 to air ads in the Little Rock and northwest Arkansas areas over the next week. A filing from one station says the ads focused on criticism of Goodson.
Goodson is running against Arkansas Department of Human Services Chief Counsel David Sterling and state Appeals Court Judge Kenneth Hixson in the May 22 non-partisan judicial election. She lost her bid for chief justice in 2016 against Dan Kemp.
