DEAR HELOISE: My mother had to check in at the doctor's office and was dismayed to find that she was required to use a computer mouse to sign forms.

She objected, telling the staff member that she didn't know how to use a mouse, and the woman told her to do the best she could. It resulted in scribbling instead of a signature, which was humiliating and embarrassing to my mother.

I wrote a letter to the hospital system, asking them to consider providing actual paper forms for people who are unfamiliar with technology.

Medical professionals, please consider the abilities and feelings of your elderly and disabled patients when deciding how to have paperwork signed.

-- April C., via email

DEAR READER: Great effort in fighting for your mom! Hugs to you both!

DEAR READERS: Recently, we asked for your reaction to a letter about tip jars. Here is what you said.

"My concern about tipping is that it is now a requirement, not a choice. I don't care for the technology at the tables for paying your bill. If you don't eat out often, you end up asking the server for help in using it. I only want to tip on good service, and I don't like the server standing over me while I figure out how much I want to give. Also, when I give the server $20 to pay my bill, the server should never ask 'Do you need change?"'

-- Daphne in Washington

"I also get confused about tip jars at counters of shops that don't really wait on you personally, and other services like dog sitting.

"The majority work for themselves, and what they charge they keep, so why would I tip them? I'm not cheap, but realistic; I tip a full 20 percent at all restaurants, but delivery maybe 10-12 percent. After all, it's not direct personal service like a restaurant. Am I the only one who feels this way?"

-- Nickeled and Dimed to Death, via email

"Tip jars on counters don't bother me; they've become fairly common these days. Sometimes I contribute, sometimes not. Depends on the attitude of the ones behind the counter."

-- Shirley M., Texas

"I agree with being irked by tip jars on every counter. If the person was very nice or helpful or did something extra, I might put my change in there. Otherwise, forget it."

-- Sherry B., via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795000, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

Style on 05/01/2018