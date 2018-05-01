Home /
Hogs offer Hawks center Jaylin Williams
This article was published today at 10:47 a.m.
Fort Smith Northside sophomore center Jaylin Williams, who plays for the 15-under Joe Johnson Arkansas Hawks, has received a scholarship offer from Arkansas.
Williams. 6-9, 215 pounds, averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocked shots this past season for the Class 7A state runner-up Grizzlies. He's also drawing interest from Oklahoma State, Lamar and others.
He's the fifth in-state prospect in the 2020 class to receive an offer from the Hogs. North Little Rock guard Moses Moody,6-5, 185, forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 210 of West Memphis, guard Davonte Davis, 6-4, 175 of Jacksonville Lighthouse and guard Gerald Doakes, 6-1, 160 of Jacksonville are others with offers from the Razorbacks.
Williams is projected to grow a couple more inches.
