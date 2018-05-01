Happy birthday. The very thought of your happiness inspires happiness in many others. Therefore, making your own happiness a priority will be a kind of public service. You'll have a breakthrough over the next 10 weeks, but don't rush ahead because of it -- slow and steady business will continue to benefit you for years to come.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Undoubtedly, your reaction can give power to an action; In fact, it is sometimes the one and only power source of the thing to which you are reacting. Therefore, if you want a situation to discontinue, consider trying a non-reaction as your next reaction.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Unpleasant circumstances are the ones that teach the most valuable lessons. For instance, had you never been neglected or abandoned, you wouldn't be so self-sufficient.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll have to pivot from the usual in order to embrace new possibilities. Actually, you'll have to make the pivot to even see the new possibilities at all. This next turn will have to be made in faith.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The demands of the day won't be burdensome. If the day's tasks are trying, either you misunderstood what was required or someone is asking way too much of you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The minute you feel yourself competing, pull back and ask whether the situation is really a good match for you. Those who appreciate what you bring to the table won't ask you to compete for your spot.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Not all inaction is alike. There's doing nothing out of fear, laziness or confusion; then there's doing nothing out of principle -- having the discipline to be still when inaction is the best choice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): To contrive for self-advantage is the folly of children and those who behave like them -- an individual is usually best served within a thriving group. You'll work toward making the group great and be lifted along with it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Today it may seem that your loved ones think of you as a genie in service to them. They make their requests and expect you to magically fulfill immediately. But what about the other plans you had made? Drop them at your own risk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Since comparison and judgment have no place in today's proceedings and can only lead to anger, you'll be looking for ways to appreciate the contributions of others without putting yourself in a position to rate them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You know what it's like to stand amongst a group that you don't truly belong to. Because you've tasted that unique kind of loneliness, you can really appreciate the abundant warmth in the bonds you have now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You've done the work; now enjoy watching your plan play out. It will be satisfying to see things go off without a hitch because you implemented the lessons of the past.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The way you talk to yourself in your own head will be extremely important. The level of kindness of your inside voice will dictate the level of kindness in your outside voice.

