Puerto Rico due $589M in school funds

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico's governor said Monday that the island's Department of Education will receive $589 million in federal funds to help defray costs related to Hurricane Maria.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Monday that the money will be released under the federal Restart program.

The funds come as Puerto Rico prepares to close 280 public schools amid an 11-year recession and a drop in enrollment. Officials say that enrollment has dropped by more than 38,700 students since last May and that nearly half of the U.S. territory's schools are using only 60 percent of their capacity.

Puerto Rico currently has more than 1,100 public schools that serve 319,000 students.

CDC's new chief asks for pay cut, gets it

NEW YORK -- The new head of the top U.S. public health agency has asked for -- and will receive -- a cut to his record-setting pay, federal officials said Monday.

Dr. Robert Redfield Jr.'s new salary has not revealed. The 66-year-old HIV researcher, who was picked in March to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had been set to earn $375,000 a year.

That sum was at least $150,000 more than any previous CDC director had received. It also was well above the compensation of other top federal health officials -- including Redfield's boss, Secretary Alex Azar of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

After the Associated Press reported last week that Redfield was making almost twice his predecessor, a U.S. senator opposed to his appointment wrote a letter to Azar asking why he was earning so much.

On Monday, Health and Human Services officials said Redfield had asked for a pay reduction because the topic had become a distraction. They said his compensation will be adjusted accordingly, but did not answer questions about what the new sum is or when it will be announced.

Redfield didn't immediately comment on the pay cut.

Redfield is being paid under a salary program called Title 42, which was established to attract health scientists with rare and critical skills to government work.

By private industry standards, Redfield's CDC salary was modest for someone with his resume, even though he has no experience working in public health or managing a public health agency. It was a significant pay cut from what he made in his previous job at the University of Maryland.

State lifts financial oversight on Detroit

DETROIT -- Michigan on Monday returned financial control of Detroit to the city's mayor and council, just over three years after the Motor City exited the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.

A nine-member review commission unanimously voted on a waiver that releases the city from state financial oversight after Detroit delivered three consecutive years of audited balanced budgets. A $36 million operating surplus also is expected for the fiscal year 2018.

"Detroit is once again finally a city of full self-governance," Mayor Mike Duggan said. Most city operations were returned to Duggan's control in September 2014.

The waiver must be approved annually for 10 years before the commission is fully retired.

Detroit was about $12 billion in debt and unable to deliver adequate city services when Republican Gov. Rick Snyder placed the city under state receivership in early 2013.

A state-appointed emergency manager overseeing Detroit's finances filed for bankruptcy the same year. Detroit exited bankruptcy in December 2014, restructuring about $7 billion in debt and setting aside $1.7 billion in savings and revenue over a decade to improve city services. Under the bankruptcy, creditors received pennies on the dollar for what they were owed and thousands of retirees saw their pensions cut by 4.5 percent.

Guns barred at NRA rally's Trump speech

DALLAS -- Attendees at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Dallas can carry their firearms -- except during the forum where President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence speak Friday.

On Monday, a White House official said that Trump will attend the group's annual meeting for the fourth year in a row. Trump has been a strong supporter of the NRA and enjoyed its backing in his 2016 campaign. Pence had already been scheduled to address the group.

The NRA posted a notice on its website saying that the arena will be under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Secret Service during the leadership forum when Trump and Pence will appear.

After a deadly shooting in February at a high school in Parkland, Fla., Trump suggested he was open to new gun control measures. He held a meeting with senators, declaring that he would stand up to the gun lobby and calling for a "comprehensive" bill.

But Trump later backpedaled from those statements, offering a more limited plan. After he advocated increasing the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21, Trump tweeted there was "not much political support" for the idea.

A Section on 05/01/2018