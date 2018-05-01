VIDEO: HUD Secretary Ben Carson praises homeless shelter during Little Rock visit

In a Tuesday visit, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson praised Little Rock's transitional homeless shelter while noting the nation's need for housing reform.

Along with U.S. Rep French Hill of Arkansas, Carson toured Our House Shelter for the Working Homeless, which is based at 302 E. Roosevelt Road and sprawls 7 acres in downtown Little Rock.

It is the only one of its kind in the state, Executive Director Ben Goodwin told Carson, who saw the shelter's career center and daycare facility.

Several protesters had gathered with signs and chants outside the gate, decrying the secretary's proposal to increase rent and work requirements for HUD tenants.

"It kind of charges my batteries when I see places that really have grasped the concept of public-private partnerships and recognize the tremendous importance of the community itself and being involved, because the federal government can't do everything," Carson told reporters.

"The goal is to empower people economically. In terms of the rent reform, we're looking at ways to sustain the program."

