• Marian Patterson, a doctor in Valdosta, Ga., had her medical license suspended after she was accused of threatening to slit her employees' throats and telling one worker she would roll her head down a hallway and "call the employee's children so that they could see it," deputies said.

• Nemiah Martinez, 11, has been selling lemonade outside her family's home in Las Cruces, N.M., for the past three weekends, raising about $1,100 so far toward the cost of a kidney and pancreas transplant for her mother.

• Rodrigo Koxa, a Brazilian surfer, called it "a dream come true" to be recognized by the World Surf League at its Big Wave Awards for setting a world record in November by successfully riding an 80-foot ocean wave off Nazare, Portugal.

• Arcangelo Liberatore, an off-duty police officer, jumped on a coyote and said he "tried to squeeze the life out of it" when the animal attacked and bit a 5-year-old girl on a playground in Thornwood, N.Y., before police arrived to shoot and kill the animal.

• Glaudson Curado, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, said a 32-year-old man who was accused of possessing illegal drugs after being in a wreck in Winter Park asked if he could "run away" so he could return to the crash scene with more methamphetamine.

• Bob Barger, 96, a former Navy pilot who dropped out of college in the late 1940s to work and raise a family, is getting an associate's degree after a review showed he completed enough courses at the University of Toledo in Ohio to qualify for a two-year diploma.

• Mark Geller, a deputy district attorney in California, said a 36-year-old man choked and "actually waterboarded" his 65-year-old wife when he held her captive in their Newport Beach apartment before he was arrested on torture, false imprisonment and other charges.

• Gonzalo Gonzalez, 72, of Jupiter, Fla., was arrested and accused of carrying a concealed weapon when he tried to board a flight at an airport in Charlotte, N.C., and security checkpoint officers discovered a knife hidden inside a bottle of shampoo in his carry-on bag.

• Ross Cavitt, spokesman for Cobb County, Ga., said that after spending $800,000 last year repairing a historic covered bridge that was rebuilt after being burned down during the Civil War, the county wants GPS navigation companies to warn trucks and cars away from the bridge if they're too high.

A Section on 05/01/2018