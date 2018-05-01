60-year-old Arkansas jail inmate dies at hospital, sheriff's office says

An Arkansas jail inmate died at a hospital Monday morning after experiencing medical issues, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

Miller County jail officials notified responders of a prisoner in need of emergency medical attention at 2 a.m. Monday, Capt. Mark Lewis, spokesman for the Miller County sheriff's office said.

Welton Watson, 60, was being held on possession of a controlled substance and parole violation charges and had been suffering from an unrelated, long-term medical condition, Lewis said. Watson had been held in the Miller County jail on similar charges in March, and had been released due to his serious medical condition. He was arrested on another agency's charges again in April.

Watson died while undergoing treatment at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana.

The Miller County sheriff's office is conducting an in-custody death investigation, and the Arkansas State Medical Examiner in Little Rock will conduct an autopsy to determine the precise nature and cause of death, Lewis said.