Police: 42-year-old man killed after vehicle travels off Arkansas road

A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving traveled off a northeast Arkansas road late Sunday, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Craighead County Road 333 in Jonesboro, according to a preliminary report.

Police say William Thayer, 42, of Bay was traveling south when his 2001 Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree.

Thayer suffered fatal injuries as a result. No one else was reported hurt.

Authorities said the weather was clear, and the road was dry, at the time of the wreck.

In a separate accident, which occurred Saturday night, authorities have identified the man who was killed on a moped.

Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department said 40-year-old Tracy Miller of Little Rock died in the Saturday night wreck.

Miller's moped was involved in a crash with another vehicle near the intersection of West 23rd and Chester streets, Ford has said. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 9:15 p.m.

Metro on 05/01/2018