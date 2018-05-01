Police: 42-year-old man killed after vehicle travels off Arkansas road
A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving traveled off a northeast Arkansas road late Sunday, police said.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Craighead County Road 333 in Jonesboro, according to a preliminary report.
Police say William Thayer, 42, of Bay was traveling south when his 2001 Chevrolet left the road and struck a tree.
Thayer suffered fatal injuries as a result. No one else was reported hurt.
Authorities said the weather was clear, and the road was dry, at the time of the wreck.
In a separate accident, which occurred Saturday night, authorities have identified the man who was killed on a moped.
Lt. Michael Ford of the Little Rock Police Department said 40-year-old Tracy Miller of Little Rock died in the Saturday night wreck.
Miller's moped was involved in a crash with another vehicle near the intersection of West 23rd and Chester streets, Ford has said. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 9:15 p.m.
