2 arrested after victim kidnapped at gunpoint from Arkansas park, authorities say

Authorities in Arkansas have made two arrests after a female victim was reported kidnapped at gunpoint Monday night.

About 7:30 p.m., Trumann police were called to Cedar Park, 401 N. Willow Ave., according to a news release form the department.

Witnesses described the kidnappers as a male and a female carrying a black pistol and a wooden bat who forced the victim into a white Nissan Altima.

A few hours later, Danny Tyler Brown, 28, and Amanda Nichole Tippitt, 27, returned to victim to her home, where law enforcement was, the release states. The pair was taken into custody.

The victim later informed investigators that the kidnapping stemmed from a "drug deal gone wrong," police said.

The victim reportedly said she had pleaded to be released, and Brown and Tippitt threw their weapons from the vehicle near Bay, where investigators reportedly located them shortly afterward.

Both are charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing government operations and first-degree terroristic threatening, authorities said. They were being held at the Poinsett County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, records show, and no bail had been set.