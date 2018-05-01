Home / Latest News /
Maker of the Gibson guitar seeks bankruptcy protection
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent for decades on the American rock 'n' roll stage, is filing for bankruptcy protection after wrestling for years with debt.
Gibson guitars have been esteemed by generations of guitar legends. After Chuck Berry died, his beloved cherry-red Gibson guitar was bolted to the inside of his coffin lid. David Bowie favored the 1989 Gibson L4 when he fronted Tin Machine. Slash swears by them.
A pre-negotiated reorganization plan filed Tuesday will allow Gibson Brands Inc. to continue operations with $135 million in financing from lenders.
Gibson was founded in 1894 and is based in Nashville, Tenn. It also makes the Epiphone and Wurlitzer pianos.
The company has already sold off some noncore brands, acquisitions that contributed to its burdensome debt load.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Maker of the Gibson guitar seeks bankruptcy protection
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.