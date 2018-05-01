Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Adult film star Stormy Daniels has sued President Donald Trump for defamation, saying he lied when he wrote on Twitter that her claim of being threatened was a "total con job." Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is already embroiled in litigation with Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen, over a 2016 deal in which she agreed to keep quiet about her claim that she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Daniels got $130,000 from Cohen and sued to get out of the agreement. Daniels claimed in interviews that in 2011, after she agreed to cooperate with a magazine about an article, she was threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot by a man who told her to keep quiet about her tryst with Trump. Daniels' lawyer released a sketch of the man April 17. Trump dismissed the claim in an April 18 Twitter posting: "A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)!" In her lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, Daniels said Trump's statement in effect accuses her of committing a crime under New York law by saying she falsely accused an individual of committing a crime against her. "Mr. Trump used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms. Clifford," according to her claim. Trump has more than 51.4 million followers on Twitter.

• NBC's Days of Our Lives topped the Daytime Emmy Awards, capturing five trophies including best drama series and lead actor honors for veteran performer James Reynolds. Reynolds, who began playing Abe Carver on the drama in 1981, is the third black actor to win in the category, with more than 30 years separating him from Darnell Williams' 1985 victory for All My Children. Al Freeman Jr. was the groundbreaker, winning for One Life to Live in 1979. In the scene that Reynolds submitted for awards consideration, his character confronts an off-duty law enforcement officer who shot Carver's son, wrongly believing he was armed, according to the Gold Derby awards website. Days of Our Lives also claimed trophies for its writing and directing teams and supporting actor Greg Vaughan at Sunday's ceremony. CBS' The Young and the Restless won two awards, including best actress Eileen Davidson and supporting actress Camryn Grimes. General Hospital also won two awards. Other winners at the 45th Daytime Emmy ceremony included Entertainment Tonight, for entertainment news program; Lili Estefan, daytime talent in a Spanish-language program, El Gordo y la Flaca; Destinos, entertainment program in Spanish; Wayne Brady, game show host for Let's Make a Deal; Lidia Bastianich, culinary host for PBS' Lidia's Kitchen; and The Price is Right game show.

