No update on closer's condition

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas Razorbacks baseball Coach Dave Van Horn gave no updates Monday on the condition of ace closer Matt Cronin, who did not pitch during the team's three-game sweep over Alabama last weekend.

On Friday, Van Horn said Cronin was ill and left off the weekend roster, and team medical personnel thought he might have contracted mononucleosis. Van Horn said test results for the illness were expected Monday.

The Razorbacks are using a closer by committee approach in the absence of the left-hander Cronin, who is second in the SEC with nine saves. Junior right-hander Jake Reindl saved Friday's 7-3 victory and Sunday's 9-7 victory, while junior righty Barrett Loseke saved Saturday's 7-4 victory.

Van Horn said Sunday that second baseman Carson Shaddy is eager to make his return, but he'll wait to hear a doctor's update and see Shaddy's progress before the next game at LSU on Friday. Shaddy was hit by a pitch on his right hand at Mississippi State on April 21 and has experienced pain and swelling but apparently no broken bones. He struggled to grip a bat over the weekend.

"We're going to get him looked at again [Monday]," Van Horn said. "But he claims he's getting better. He wants to get back on the field in the worst way."

With Shaddy out, Van Horn started freshman Casey Martin at second base and sophomore Jake Kenley at third base in the three-game sweep over Alabama last weekend.

Martin made a tremendous defensive play late in Friday's 7-3 victory, sprinting to his left for a diving stop on a hard-hit ground ball from Chandler Taylor and throwing him out with two runners aboard in the sixth inning.

"Give credit to Jack Kenley stepping in and doing a super job and also Martin played a great second base," Van Horn said. "Turned three double plays and made a diving play to his left that saved a run and who knows how many more would have scored. You never know. But those guys really stepped it up."

Loseke honored

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior Barrett Loseke was named SEC Pitcher of the Week after notching his first two saves and a victory in three Razorbacks victories last week.

Loseke struck out 17 batters and allowed just 2 hits and no runs during his 8 1/3 innings last week.

The native of Tulsa had his best appearance of the season in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over No. 4 Texas Tech, striking out a career-high 10 and allowing no hits in 4 2/3 innings to preserve a victory for Evan Lee. The right-hander helped hold down a Red Raiders' offense that had been averaging more than 10 runs per game in April.

Loseke posted the final 4 outs, striking out 2 and allowing 1 hit, in the Razorbacks' 7-4 victory over Alabama on Saturday. He returned after that 21-pitch outing to secure his first victory of the season Sunday with 2 1/3 innings that included 5 strikeouts, 3 walks and 1 hit in a 9-7 victory.

Loseke is the first Razorback to be named SEC Pitcher of the Week this season. Seniors Carson Shaddy and Jax Biggers have each pulled down SEC Player of the Week honors and infielder Casey Martin has twice been named SEC freshman of the week.

Back up to No. 4

The Razorbacks (32-13) moved up three spots Monday to No. 4 in the weekly USA Today Coaches poll after going 4-0 vs. No. 4 Texas Tech and SEC West last-place team Alabama last week. Arkansas remains atop the SEC West with a 13-8 record, a game ahead of Ole Miss.

The Red Raiders fell four spots to No. 8.

SEC teams occupy seven spots in the USA Today poll, with No. 1 Florida and the Razorbacks joined by No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 20 Georgia and No. 21 Vanderbilt.

Down time

Dave Van Horn said Sunday the Razorbacks would get a couple of days early this week to recharge prior to Friday's series opener at LSU.

The Razorbacks do not have any remaining mid-week games, meaning the last nine games will be in Baton Rouge at home against Texas A&M next week, then on the road at Georgia prior to the SEC Tournament.

"This is a week where we don't have a midweek game, heading to Baton Rouge, finals are coming up," Van Horn said. "This is a time for them to get caught up, rest their bodies a little bit. They'll lift some weights and pitchers that need to throw, play catch, they'll get their work in.

"But it's not going to be an organized practice. If the guys want to come up and swing the bat, they'll do it, but it's not going to be mandatory."

Van Horn said the days off were Monday and today.

"Sometimes that second day off, it's like getting three days off for them," he said. "They need it."

