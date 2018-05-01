North Little Rock police: 16-year-old tried to steal women's vehicles, hit one in face

A 16-year-old is accused of trying to steal vehicles from two women and hitting one in the face in North Little Rock on Saturday, police say.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Ridge Road about 4:30 p.m., where three women told them that the three teens had earlier approached their garage sale and asked for water, according to a report.

When they refused, one of the teens took the keys to a gray Chevrolet SUV belonging to one of the women that was parked nearby, then got in the vehicle and tried to leave, police said.

When she tried to get him out of the vehicle, he hit her in the face, the report states. An officer noted a small cut on the victim's lower lip.

According to police, the would-be carjacker then ran back and grabbed the keys to another woman's Toyota Camry. The 26-year-car owner said she chased after the teen and struggled to get the keys, resulting in him pushing her to the ground. Police noted a small abrasion to her left knee.

The trio ran west on D Street when a witness threatened to call the police, the report states.

Officers later found and detained the three teens. After interviewing all three, police determined that a 16-year-old was the "aggressor" and the only person to take the keys and injure the woman.

He was transported to the Pulaski County juvenile detention center and charged with robbery, police said. His name was not released.