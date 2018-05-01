Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Seager to miss rest of season

Los Angeles Dodgers star shortstop Corey Seager will undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The team announced Monday that Seager was going on the 10-day disabled list with a right ulnar collateral ligament sprain. Seager, the NL Rookie of the Year in 2016, was hitting .267 with 2 home runs and 13 RBI. Seager's loss is a major blow to the Dodgers, who are off to a 12-15 start and trailed Arizona by seven games in the NL West heading into the opening game Monday of a four-game series against the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers recalled Breyvic Valera from Class AAA Oklahoma City to fill Seager's roster spot.

Perez to the disabled list

Texas Rangers left-handed starter Martin Perez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list because of right elbow discomfort. The Rangers made the move before Monday night's series opener at Cleveland. Reliever Jose Leclerc was recalled from Class AAA Round Rock for his third big league stint this season. Perez had arthroscopic surgery on his non-throwing elbow in December. He broke a bone in a fall after being spooked by a bull on his ranch in Venezuela. Perez (2-3, 9.67 ERA) returned to Texas to have his elbow re-examined Monday, a day after giving up four runs in four innings. The lefty allowed three home runs Sunday in a 7-2 loss at Toronto. He has given up multiple homers in three of his starts. Leclerc has made 5 appearances for the Rangers, allowing only 1 run in 62/3 scoreless innings.

LeMahieu out, Gonzalez back

The Colorado Rockies placed second baseman DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right hamstring strain and activated outfielder Carlos Gonzalez from the disabled list. LeMahieu got hurt when he doubled in the third inning of Friday night's 1-0 victory at Miami. "I don't see it being more than [three or four days]," he said Monday before Colorado's series opener against the Chicago Cubs. "It is getting better, it's just not good enough to be a productive player." The 29-year-old LeMahieu, a two-time All-Star, is batting .290 with 5 home runs and 12 RBI in 27 games. Pat Valaika got the start at second Monday night at Wrigley Field, and Ian Desmond replaced LeMahieu in the leadoff spot. Manager Bud Black said he also might try rookie Ryan McMahon at second while LeMahieu is out.

FOOTBALL

Millen has heart disease

Former NFL player and general manager Matt Millen says he is being treated for a rare disease that has robbed his heart of most of its normal function. The 60-year-old Millen told the Morning Call in Allentown, Penn., that he has been diagnosed with amyloidosis, a life-threatening illness that may force him to seek a heart transplant. Millen said he has been receiving chemotherapy once a week to treat the condition that left his heart functioning at just 30 percent. Millen played 12 seasons as a linebacker in the NFL for the Raiders, 49ers and Redskins -- and won four Super Bowl rings. He later served as Detroit's general manager and has also spent three decades as a broadcaster. Millen told the Morning Call he plans to return to the booth in the fall. Millen's heart issues began in 2011, when he first felt chest pain while exercising. Heart tests, including a cardiac catheterization, showed nothing wrong. Amyloidosis often goes undiagnosed because its symptoms mimic those of more common diseases. But Millen's symptoms grew worse over time, and he visited doctors for six years before finally getting diagnosed with the rare disease last July.

Steelers release Wilcox

The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran safety J.J. Wilcox on Monday just days after selecting two safeties in the NFL draft. Wilcox played in 12 games for the Steelers in 2017 after Pittsburgh acquired him from Tampa Bay last September for late-round picks in both the 2018 and 2019 drafts. Wilcox had one interception with Pittsburgh while playing primarily as a reserve. The Steelers have overhauled their defensive backfield in the offseason. Wilcox is the third safety to be released by Pittsburgh in the past two months, joining Mike Mitchell and Robert Golden. The Steelers drafted two safeties over the weekend, taking Terrell Edmunds out of Virginia Tech in the first round and Penn State's Marcus Allen in the fifth.

Vikings re-sign Newman

The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed cornerback Terence Newman, bringing the NFL's oldest active defensive player back for a 16th season that will begin five days after he turns 40. Newman, who has played the last three years with the Vikings, has 42 career interceptions to lead all active players in the league. With Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes the starters on the outside, Newman and Mackensie Alexander remain the primary options to play the slot in the nickel defense. The Vikings also drafted Mike Hughes out of Central Florida in the first round Thursday. The Vikings exercised the fifth-year contract option on Waynes, too, on a busy Monday. The NFL announced that practice squad wide receiver Cayleb Jones has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the performance-enhancing substances policy, the second Vikings player to do so this month. Backup linebacker Kentrell Brothers also got a four-game ban.

Romo misses Open qualifying

Tony Romo didn't get out of the opening stage in another failed attempt to play in the U.S. Open. Romo three-putted his opening hole at Gleneagles Country Club, made only two birdies and shot a 5-over 77 on Monday in the 18-hole local qualifier. The top eight finishers from Gleneagles advanced to 36-hole sectional qualifying on June 4. Romo, the retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL analyst for CBS Sports, failed to get through local qualifying for the second consecutive year. He was tied for 24th among the first half of the field, meaning he would miss advancing by at least five shots. Romo played his first PGA Tour event in March in the Dominican Republic and had rounds of 77-82, missing the cut.

TENNIS

Pliskova WD's from Prague

Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova withdrew from her home Prague Open because of a right thigh injury Monday. Pliskova won the Stuttgart Open on Sunday for her 10th-career WTA title, and the previous week helped the Czech Republic beat Germany in Stuttgart in the Fed Cup semifinals. Pliskova was due to face her sister Krystina in the first round. Her spot in the draw was taken by Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus, and lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch of Germany came into the main draw. Former finalist Samantha Stosur advanced against fourth-seeded Daria Gavrilova when her fellow Australian retired because of a right foot injury at 6-3, 4-6. Eighth-seeded Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic made the second round by defeating Andrea Petkovic of Germany 6-2, 7-6 (4).

