Ogunbowale not dancing around rules

Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale is enjoying her time in the spotlight after making two buzzer-beating shots in the women's Final Four.

"It's definitely been a great few weeks," Ogunbowale said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

Fresh off leading the Irish to the school's first women's basketball national championship in 17 years, Ogunbowale is going from the hardwood to the dance floor.

She appeared on ABC's Dancing With the Stars on Monday night on the all-athlete edition. She needed a waiver from the NCAA to appear on the show and accept any of the benefits, including prize money, that comes with her participation.

"At first the NCAA wasn't going to approve it, but they changed their mind," Ogunbowale said.

Her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, has relocated to South Bend, Ind., for rehearsals. The pair will fly to Los Angeles each week to perform.

"He's been at school with me, and it's probably harder on him going from Los Angeles to South Bend," she said.

If Ogunbowale makes it through the first week of the show, she'll have exams at Notre Dame to juggle as well.

The NCAA did put restrictions on Ogunbowale. She can't promote her appearance on the show on social media or anywhere else. Neither can any Notre Dame officials, like Coach Muffet McGraw. That won't stop her Irish teammates from trying to drum up votes for her.

She wasn't with the rest of the cast, which includes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Adam Rippon, Jennie Finch and Johnny Damon, when they were announced on ABC's Good Morning America a few weeks ago. Ogunbowale is looking forward to meeting Abdul-Jabbar, a basketball legend she admires.

Ogunbowale is confident she'll be successful on Dancing With The Stars.

"I definitely have rhythm," Ogunbowale said with a laugh. "I'm cool right now, but I'm sure I'll get more nervous when I get there."

