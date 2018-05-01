Ottenheimer Market Hall in Little Rock’s River Market to close for sewer-line replacement

The Ottenheimer Market Hall in Little Rock’s River Market will be closed Wednesday due to an emergency sewer line replacement, according to a memorandum.

The memo, sent by the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau to Market Hall vendors, said that because of the replacement, all access to water will be shut down. Full operations should resume Thursday, the memo says.

The Market Hall is home to 14 food vendors, according to its website, including David’s Burgers, Bangkok Thai Cuisine, Big on Tokyo, Bea Blessed Bakery, Indian Feast, Jay’s Pizza, Katmandu Mo Mo and Old Mill Bread & Flour Co. It’s located at 400 President Clinton Ave.

