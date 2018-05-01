PHOTOS: Little Rock restaurant sustains heavy damage in fire

A Little Rock restaurant was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to Capt. Jason Weaver of the city's Fire Department, crews were called shortly after noon to Ozark Country Restaurant, 202 Keightley Drive. The initial report was that flames were coming through the eatery's roof and nearby tress were on fire, Weaver said.

No injuries were reported, as the restaurant was already evacuated, according to the spokesman.

By 1 p.m., the bulk of the flames was extinguished and firefighters were trying to put out hot spots. Weaver added that the cause had not been determined yet but witnesses said the fire appeared to have started in the back of the eatery.

The business was previously known as as Ozark Mountain Smokehouse.

An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.